BOSTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, today announced that Miro will now use its platform to enable end-user customer training at scale. Miro, a digital whiteboard platform that enables distributed teams to collaborate more effectively, currently has over 6 million users, including 80 percent of the Fortune 100, and is purposefully designed for everything from ideation and brainstorming to research and development.
Miro initially offered disconnected video training, but its Customer Education team quickly realized they required a more modern customer training platform for things like tracking engagement and improving the initial and returning learner experience. By using Thought Industries, Miro has the ability to deliver product training directly in its platform, offer online community badging and certification, plus a variety of rich content to help cross-functional teams become more proficient each day.
"We want to make sure our end users adopt, integrate, and successfully grow at scale," said Matt Mulholland, Customer Education Manager at Miro. "Our Customer Experience team will use the Thought Industries platform to further improve the activation, engagement, and retention of our millions of users with varying degrees of experience. We're excited to deliver product training that is delightful while still very practical."
"Miro is a valuable digital collaboration tool for many different types of people. The Thought Industries platform is being used to help train Miro users from distributed UX teams collaborating on technology products, executives brainstorming go-to-market strategies for their enterprises, and agile development teams managing their sprints more effectively," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We look forward to working with Miro and watching them deliver even more engaging training experiences at scale to their growing user base."
About Thought Industries
Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Miro
Miro is an online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The company was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 as RealtimeBoard and rebranded as Miro in 2019. Miro is funded by ICONIQ Capital, Accel and several angel investors including two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, Daniel Dines, founder and CEO of UiPath and Quentin Clark, Former CTO of Dropbox. Over 6 million users worldwide trust Miro to help distributed and remote teams co-create. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com.