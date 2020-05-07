BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced today that National Instruments (NI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and measurement systems, has selected its platform to combine all customer training interactions into a single platform.
"NI provides the global engineering community with unique engineering solutions to their daily challenges," said Jerry Gross, director of education services, National Instruments. "One thing our customers need is a great learning experience as they master our test and measurement products and systems. The Thought Industries learning platform gives us the flexible capability we need to deliver the right training to our customers anytime it's needed and in exciting new learning formats. We are looking forward to working closely with Thought Industries to deliver to our customers a great learning experience."
The Thought Industries Platform provides NI with the ability to scale online training and introduce blended learning and self-paced learning to improve the customer experience for a variety of different customer roles. These roles include software developers to hardware manufacturing line technicians who may need to consume training in a different manner or style.
Additionally, the platform's gamification features will enable NI customers to access badge assessments and certification preparation material incorporated alongside courses within learning paths. This will greatly enhance the overall learning experience as customers progress in expertise, from associate developer to architect, for LabVIEW and TestStand.
"We are excited to be working with NI to provide them a more seamless customer training experience on a single platform," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We will be delivering a customer education experience in a very organized and clean way while reducing time spent defining requirements for custom development. This will improve operational efficiencies and expand opportunities for enhancing learning throughout the customer lifecycle."
About Thought Industries
Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About NI
NI (ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions.