Banksy's Wharf Rat Masterpiece. The metal door featuring the artwork with fascinating details, valued by a professional and independent appraiser of the American Society of Appraisal at $700,000+, will be auctioned along with a 1-of-1 NFT for a period of 24 hours beginning December 17 at 10:00 PM PST (December 18 at 7:00 AM Paris Time). The auction will be followed by a sale of 333 fragment NFTs of the Virtual Wharf Rat Door on December 18th, finishing with open edition NFTs on December 19th.