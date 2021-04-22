VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 90% of mobile notifications are seen within three minutes of delivery. For savvy communication professionals, this means mobile is the best chance to ensure employee communication is promptly received and reviewed. ThoughtFarmer's new mobile app, a marquee feature in the latest release of their intranet software, helps communicators 'cut through the noise' by delivering information, resources, and quick access to subject matter experts.
While many apps typically offer a watered-down version of their platform's functionality, the ThoughtFarmer mobile app allows users to enjoy the same intranet experience in the mobile version as they enjoy in the desktop version. Native to both iOS and Android, the ThoughtFarmer mobile app empowers communicators with the ability to push critical announcements to employee mobile devices, ensuring not just content delivery, but also content consumption.
"As we have witnessed in the last year, critical communication can change rapidly. The latest release of our software equips communicators with every opportunity necessary to keep their workforce engaged, informed, and productive," said ThoughtFarmer President Darren Gibbons. "This is especially helpful for organizations with hybrid workplaces or deskless employees."
The latest release of ThoughtFarmer features:
- Personalized news feeds: Stay up-to-date and informed with a personalized feed of the latest news and events, anywhere, any time, and even when away from your desk.
- Mobile-optimized people directory: Quickly locate and connect with coworkers or subject matter experts using the people directory or org-chart.
- Push notifications: Get timely and important messages from HR and communications teams pushed to your mobile device.
- Powerful search functionality: Search your entire intranet using Search-as-You-Type, Best Bets, and "Did you mean".
- Form creation: Create custom forms, submit requests, review and approve submissions.
- Calendar events: View and register for upcoming calendar events.
- Multilingual experience: Auto translation and support for 13 different languages make it easy for global workforces to consume and contribute content.
