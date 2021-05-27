BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in secure, comprehensive and complete API connectivity and cybersecurity solutions today announced that its ThreatAdvice Educate online cybersecurity education solution has been approved for CLE accreditation by the Florida Bar Association.
Attorneys who utilize ThreatAdvice for cybersecurity education will be eligible earn 9.5 hours of CLE per calendar year from the Florida Bar Association.
ThreatAdvice Educate provides micro-learning, video-based cybersecurity training courses for attorneys and others in the legal profession that are easy to understand and encourage engagement. ThreatAdvice education and testing empowers users with the necessary cybersecurity knowledge and skills to help avoid a cyber-attack and protect valuable firm data. It also provides regular phishing tests to validate employees' actual preparedness.
"We are pleased that the Florida Bar Association has recognized the value of ThreatAdvice's cybersecurity content and recognizes the importance of proper cyber hygiene staying top of mind for their member employees," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "Attorneys are involved in sensitive, confidential transactions and are responsible for large sums of money," all of which make them prime targets for hackers. It is important that they take the utmost precautions to protect their clients' data and the reputation of their firms," he said.
Florida Bar members can report their CLE credits online at http://www.floridabar.org
In addition to Florida, members of the Alabama State Bar Association can also obtain CLE credit for ThreatAdvice cybersecurity training.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com/security, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
Karly Field, NXTsoft, 800-915-3381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
