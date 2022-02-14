ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThreatAdvice, a company focused on cybersecurity and cyber education solutions, announced today that it has formed the ThreatAdvice Advisory Council to help guide and develop its ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform cybersecurity management solution. The council is comprised of eight established managed service providers (MSP's) who will utilize the solution to manage their customers and provide feedback and guidance on current features and new enhancements.
The council, facilitated by ThreatAdvice's Matthew Koenig, vice president of channel development, will meet monthly and have direct access to ThreatAdvice senior management, development and support teams to provide ongoing feedback and suggestions. Their input will help to shape the ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform as it continues to evolve. Members will receive new beta feature access, expedited support and on-boarding assistance for their customers, among other benefits.
Members of the 2022 ThreatAdvice Advisory Council are Raffi Jamgotchian of Triada Networks, Northvale, NJ; Brian Johnson, AVC Techcorp, Mooresville, IN; Mitchell Robert, Better Corp, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, Mike Bloomfield, Tekie Geek, Staten Island, NY; Dave Moorman, Novatech, Alpharetta, GA; Gerard Connors, AllyIT, Jonesboro, AR; Roy Richardson, Aurora InfoTech, LLC, Orlando, FL; and Brian Weiss, ITECH Solution, Templeton, CA.
The ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform maximizes a partner's ability to gain deep insight into their client's cybersecurity environment, providing the information needed to monitor and make changes when necessary to keep their clients secure. It includes internal and external vulnerability scanning, proprietary security management dashboards, customizable security policies, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, education and more and will serve as overarching solution to enable MSPs to manage their customers' cybersecurity more effectively.
"We are excited about the ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention platform that we are bringing to the MSP space after years of research and development," said Koenig. "But we know there is always room for improvement and having the input of theses leaders of successful MSPs will help us to continue to finetune and enhance our platform to be a must-have for cybersecurity management in the MSP space," he said.
The company plans to demo its ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform at a number of upcoming MSP trade shows, including CharTec Academy in Bakersville, CA; IOTSSA in Austin, TX; SMB Tech Fest, Irvine, CA and Manheim, CA; Robins Big Seminar, Nashville, TN; MSP Sales Revolution, Orlando, FL; IT Nation Secure, Orlando, FL; Build IT, Jersey City, NJ; XCHANGE, Denver, CO;BigBIG, Hollywood, FL; and IT Nation Connect, Orlando, FL. TheatAdvice is also sponsoring Kaseya's Connect IT Global 2022 event in Las Vegas in June where ThreatAdvice spokesperson Frank Abagnale, inspiration for the blockbuster "Catch Me If You Can, will be a keynote speaker.
About ThreatAdvice
ThreatAdvice, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is focused on providing world-class cybersecurity solutions to the channel. The company's ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform serves to maximize a partner's ability to gain deep insight to a client's cybersecurity environment, providing the information needed to monitor and make changes when necessary to keep their clients secure. The platform includes vulnerability scanning, security dashboards, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, education and more. For more information visit threatadvice.com/partners or call 678-249-0520.
