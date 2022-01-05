ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThreatAdvice a company focused on cybersecurity, cyber education, and MSSP services today announced that it has hired Matthew Koenig as vice president of channel development.
Koenig will head sales and go-to-market strategy for MSP channel partners, leading ThreatAdvice's 2022 initiative to introduce its vCISO and cybersecurity education solutions to the MSP space. Koenig has over 30 years' experience in IT sales and marketing and has held multiple positions in the channel, most recently as director of North American sales with RapidFire Tools and vice president of sales with Breach Secure Now. Koenig holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Central Florida and resides in Atlanta, GA where ThreatAdvice is headquartered.
ThreatAdvice vCISO (virtual chief information security officer), utilizes a combination of employee education, skilled senior cybersecurity personnel and software, and sophisticated tracking and monitoring solutions to help businesses ensure that they are maximizing their cybersecurity posture and therefore reducing cyber insurance policy costs.
ThreatAdvice Educate enables businesses and organizations to protect success by implementing a comprehensive cyber education program that utilizes micro-learning, video-based courses, testing and gamification as well as phishing simulations and administrative tracking of employee progress.
"ThreatAdvice is very committed to our MSP channel strategy for 2022," said Brandon Jarrett, president of ThreatAdvice. "Matthew has a tremendous amount of experience in the MSP channel, and we are certain he is the right person to lead ThreatAdvice's channel efforts to maximize our chance of success."
About ThreatAdvice
ThreatAdvice, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is focused on providing world-class cybersecurity solutions to a variety of industries. The company's flagship service ThreatAdvice vCISO, serves to maximize a business or organization's cybersecurity posture and is complemented by a standalone cybersecurity education solution ThreatAdvice Education, as well as a variety of MSSP solutions. For more information visit threatadvice.com or call 770-451-1111.
