ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThreatAdvice a company focused on cybersecurity and cyber education solutions announced today announced that it is launching the ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform specifically designed for Managed Service Providers. ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform will maximize a partner's ability to gain deep insight to a client's cybersecurity environment, providing the information needed to monitor and make changes when necessary to keep their clients secure.
ThreatAdvice has designed this solution after years of research and development on their existing cybersecurity solutions utilized by companies of all sizes, financial institutions, states and local governments, educational institutions and healthcare facilities.
ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform includes internal and external vulnerability scanning, proprietary security management dashboards, customizable security policies, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, education and more and will serve as overarching solution to enable MSP's to manage their customers' cybersecurity more effectively.
Gartner Estimates there are over 40,000 MSPs in the United States alone. The ideal MSP to utilize the ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform will have $1,000,000 ARR and manage clients on average of 25 end points or above.
ThreatAdvice has formed a Cybersecurity Advisory Council of MSPs that will utilize ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform and will meet regularly to discuss suggested improvements and enhancements to the solution.
The company plans to demo its solution at a number of upcoming MSP trade shows, one of which includes the Kaseya's Connect IT Global 2022 event in Las Vegas in June where ThreatAdvice spokesperson Frank Abagnale, inspiration for the blockbuster "Catch Me If You Can, will be a keynote speaker.
Experienced channel manager, Matthew Koenig, has been tapped to head up channel strategy for ThreatAdvice as it launches its newest solution. "I am extremely excited about ThreatAdvice's solution for the MSP channel space," said Koenig. "The response we have received so far has been tremendous and we are excited to bring ThreatAdvice Protection Platform to a wider audience," he said.
About ThreatAdvice
ThreatAdvice, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is focused on providing world-class cybersecurity solutions to the channel. The company's ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform serves to maximize a partner's ability to gain deep insight to a client's cybersecurity environment, providing the information needed to monitor and make changes when necessary to keep their clients secure. The platform includes vulnerability scanning, security dashboards, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, education and more. For more information visit threatadvice.com/partners or call 678-249-0520.
Media Contact
Karly Field, ThreatAdvice, 800-915-3381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
SOURCE ThreatAdvice