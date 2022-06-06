ThreatAdvice will serve as an extension of Orange Beach City School's information technology team, providing continuous vulnerability scanning, proprietary security management dashboards, customizable security policies, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, cyber education and more.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThreatAdvice, a company focused on cybersecurity and cyber education solutions, announced today that it has been selected by the newly formed Orange Beach City Schools as the cybersecurity provider for the school system. ThreatAdvice will serve as an extension of the school system's information technology team, providing continuous vulnerability scanning, proprietary security management dashboards, customizable security policies, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, cyber education and more.
Orange Beach City Schools recently separated from Baldwin County Schools and will begin welcoming students in August of 2022. Not only will ThreatAdvice work with the system's IT team on back-end security, but the company will also provide Orange Beach City Schools with cybersecurity education content that teachers and administrators can share with students throughout the year.
"This is an exciting time for Orange Beach as we are working to design a top-notch school system and an integral part of that is ensuring that our systems and the data of our students, administration and community are protected," said Robbie Smith, EdD, interim superintendent of Orange Beach City Schools. "We are excited to partner with Alabama-based ThreatAdvice to ensure we have comprehensive measures in place to protect our schools. We want to do everything that we can to keep our students safe, whether it is on campus or on the internet," she said.
"ThreatAdvice is proud to have been selected as the cybersecurity provider for Orange Beach City Schools during the formation of the new school system," said Starr Largin, director of vCISO for ThreatAdvice. "Superintendent Smith and I have discussed numerous cyber options regarding the school's technology and the students. As part of our partnership, ThreatAdvice is dedicated to educating Orange Beach students on how to safely navigate the internet in today's world," she said.
About ThreatAdvice
ThreatAdvice, founded in Birmingham, Ala., is focused on providing world-class cybersecurity solutions to a variety of industries. The company's flagship service ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform serves to maximize a business or organization's cybersecurity posture and is complemented by a standalone cybersecurity education solution. The platform includes continuous vulnerability scanning, security dashboards, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, education and more. For more information visit threatadvice.com or call 770-451-1111.
####
Media Contact
Karly Field, ThreatAdvice, 770-451-1111, kfield@nxtsoft.com
SOURCE ThreatAdvice