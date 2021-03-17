FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three senior executives at ALOM, the global supply chain management leader, have been named as 2021 Supply Chain Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. They are President and CEO Hannah Kain, Vice President Supply Chain Strategy Lisa Dolan, and Senior Director of Quality and Sustainability Kaveh Moraghebi. This is the seventh time that Kain has received the award, the sixth for Dolan, and the first for Moraghebi.
This annual list recognizes outstanding executives and practitioners whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage their supply chain for competitive advantage and prepare for the challenges of today and tomorrow, the SDCE said.
"2020 was a defining year for ALOM as we responded to the significant safety and operational imperatives created by the global pandemic. Supply chain professionals across the globe have been faced with unprecedented challenges since February 2020. Disruptions and significant demand shifts impacted almost all supply chains. ALOM expanded our medical and testing segment and delivered life-saving products, making on-time production and delivery imperative. This was only possible because of our systems that provide full traceability, our strategic planning, our risk mitigation strategies, our collaborative suppliers, and the expertise and dedication of our staff members, including Lisa Dolan and Kaveh Moraghebi," Kain said.
The demonstrated agility for ALOM to quickly and correctly respond to changing conditions during the pandemic was made possible by its integrated, data-driven supply chain order management, warehouse and business intelligence system technology. In addition to providing real-time and actionable operational, inventory, demand and capacity visibility, ALOM technology protects the reputation of its clients, including many of the world's most trusted brands, by ensuring data security and providing visibility into ethical sourcing, worker treatment and sustainability practices. Its collaborative ecosystem of trusted suppliers and trained staff has further enabled ALOM to reach beyond physical borders to assess and manage risk.
About ALOM's winners:
ALOM President and CEO Hannah Kain has in the last year advanced her leadership role in the industry by spearheading data-driven business intelligence and capacity growth initiatives to enhance supply chain visibility and mitigate the challenges of global trade uncertainty through near-sourcing and other strategies. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020, Kain and her team led a successful pandemic response plan putting in place workforce and workplace protective strategies and business continuity protocols that enabled continuous and even expanded operations. This resulted in exemplary employee safety measures, rapid on-boarding of new COVID-19 relief programs, record capacity growth, and perfect on-time client order shipping.
Since ALOM's founding in 1997 with the development and introduction of one of the first business e-commerce online portals, Kain built the global company around continually innovating technologies that provide unmatched supply chain visibility and risk management tools. Its launch of ALOM BI (Business Intelligence) two years ago offered real-time data-driven supply chain performance dashboards that track KPI achievement, and laid the groundwork for the integration of an additional warehouse management solution in 2020.
Lisa Dolan, VP of Supply Chain Strategy, conceptualizes and implements new solutions for prospective and active ALOM clients to solve real-world supply chain challenges amidst increasingly complex and fast-changing technology advancements and end-user service expectations. Supporting ALOM's clients with agile supply chain solutions to meet changing demand requirements, Dolan was instrumental in ensuring on-time delivery of critical products throughout the pandemic. She leveraged her global contacts to source and manufacture high volumes of PPE early in the pandemic to protect ALOM staff as well as the employees of its clients and essential workers in other industries such as senior care and assisted living centers.
Kaveh Moraghebi, Senior Director of Quality and Sustainability, defines and leads ALOM's global quality and supply chain environmental sustainability programs – a strategic priority for the company. In the past year, he drove reporting and operational infrastructure changes to further strengthen the ALOM sustainability initiative, demonstrating world-class excellence and commitment to environmental management and sustainability across all ALOM operations. To further strengthen the accountability, he added ISO 140001 certification to the sustainability program.
Also crucial to ALOM's 2020 operations, Moraghebi oversaw the rapid response and enactment of COVID-19 workplace and worker safety measures, including FDA quality compliance verification of procured PPE. He manages and maintains ALOM's continuous improvement programs and upholds a decades-long tradition of quality certifications such as ISO 9001, TL 9000 and ISO 13485.
"While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. ALOM's winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. http://www.SDCExec.com.
About ALOM:
ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the technology, automotive, government, medical, telecommunications, and utility/energy sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, its expert team of strategists, technology engineers, and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations. ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print as well as omni-channel fulfillment. ALOM also manages the data supply chain with e-commerce solutions, visibility tools, data management and strong back-end systems, as well as the financial supply chain. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com
