SYDNEY, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through extensive evaluation processes, the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC) have recently selected Records365 as their in-place records management and compliance solution. RecordPoint's Records365 platform allows organizations to centrally manage, protect and defensibly dispose of records across their information estate.
With the evergreen Records365 SaaS platform, each agency is well positioned to continue adopting cloud-first, best of breed solutions that will deliver improved productivity and enhanced collaborative outcomes while ensuring they can meet their regulatory and legislative obligations in an increasingly complex landscape.
Prioritising innovation in information management
RecordPoint has worked with public sector agencies over the last 10 years, staying at the forefront of information management standards. The solution has evolved alongside the DTA's focus on cloud enablement with low disruption to end users and continued innovation. With AI auto-classification and added data analysis features, Records365 provides the scale and flexibility to meet the demands of changing regulatory environments. For Australian federal organisations, Records365 is available on the DTA Cloud Marketplace.
For Kris Brown, RecordPoint VP of Product, these new partnerships provide momentum to continue executing on the company's roadmap. "After continued conversations, we are excited to move forward with these projects as the public sector migrates from legacy systems. The positive reception of Records365 in federal agencies' approach to market indicates that our product vision is striking a chord, and we will continue to invest in developing the next set of capabilities to meet compliance, privacy, and information management challenges," says Brown.
RecordPoint is trusted by the government agencies globally to provide a compliant modern workplace and records management solution across cloud, on-premises and physical repositories. Day-to-day business tasks for end users remain unchanged with in-place records management, which eliminates the need to train end users on the solution.
About RecordPoint
Founded in 2009, RecordPoint is a global records management and compliance solution provider and pioneer of cloud-based recordkeeping. As recognized by Gartner in 2018, RecordPoint is leading the way in the content services segment and providing organizations with the ability to truly manage records from across multiple services and platform using a single, federated solution.
With support for Office 365, SharePoint, File Shares, E-mail, Box, Dropbox, G-Suite and many other applications, RecordPoint is demonstrating how easy federated compliance can be with a modern, trusted cloud solution.
