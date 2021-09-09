LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three companies within the UAV industry were selected as winners of the Pitch The Press event taking place at Commercial UAV Americas 2021: Emesent, BRINC Drones, and vHive. Their latest products were pitched rapid-fire to a panel of high-profile press representatives at the show, and represent the cutting edge in autonomy, applications, and scalability.
Emesent's Hovermap platform caught the eye of the panel for its versatility and its forward-looking ability to enable autonomy. The 1.8-kilogram Hovermap product can be used on UAVs, but can also be put on a backpack, held in the hand, or mounted on another vehicle. Using the 16-laser puck-style lidar to map the surroundings, Hovermap can be applied in a variety of scenarios. Because it uses Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) mapping algorithms, Hovermap is also capable of flight and mapping in GPS-denied environments, which can open up applications for underground, urban, and indoor locations. In addition to the flexibility, Hovermap utilizes the SLAM technology for automation, leveraging it for improved collision avoidance.
BRINC Drones is a Las Vegas-based startup that creates tactical drone systems aimed at saving lives in critical safety and security incidents. Moved to action following the tragic Mandalay Bay shooting in 2017, the company developed the LEMUR drone that has a host of modular attachments and features. The LEMUR is designed to help law enforcement, SWAT, fire and emergency responders to clear rooms and de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. By enabling communication directly with an onboard public address system, the delivery of small payloads, and, if necessary entering interior spaces by breaking glass with an onboard tool, LEMUR can facilitate critical situations.
vHive makes a software solution that helps organizations to quickly and accurately digitize their infrastructure or assets into a digital twin. For covering multiple properties and large-scale projects, vHive offers a unique solution that allows multiple off-the-shelf drones to fly in unison to complete a single capture. The software is agnostic to the subject being scanned so it can be deployed from buildings to cellular phone towers or cranes. By allowing asset owners to choose their own drone platforms and decreasing the amount of time needed to scan their assets, software like vHive offers may significantly lower the barrier for companies needing to create digital twins going forward.
Pitch the Press is a unique opportunity for exhibitors to present their products to a group of editors and reporters looking for the most unique new technology being showcased at Commercial UAV Expo. Seventeen exhibitors were selected from 131 exhibiting companies to share their new product or service during the one-hour event. Each exhibitor gave a brief elevator pitch to members of the media, followed by a one-minute Q&A.
"This year's exhibit floor is full of innovations - from software to hardware and everything in between," said Jeremiah Karpowicz, Executive Editor at Diversified Communications. "The selected panel of journalists heard pitches across the industry and chose three solutions that turned their heads - but the cross-section of solutions presented is representative of just how far the entire UAV industry has come in cutting-edge areas of autonomy and advanced sensor technology."
Pitch the Press provides attendees a sense of what products can be further explored on the Commercial UAV Expo exhibit floor, which contains more than 130 exhibitors from around the world. Understanding the opportunities that companies like vHive, Emesent and BRINC Drones are creating is just the beginning of where and how the industry will advance.
The "Pitch the Press" panel included Miriam McNab from DroneLife, Patrick Sherman from Roswell Flight Test Crew, Stuart Walker from LiDAR Magazine and Danielle Gagne from Commercial UAV News.
