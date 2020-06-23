NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, and Three, one of the UK's leading mobile networks, today announced significant improvements to Three's online customer experience since integrating Answers, Yext's revolutionary site search product.
Three, one of the first UK brands to enhance its website experience with Yext Answers, set out to make it easier for customers to find answers to their questions via the website for improved customer service accessibility. In the first two weeks of implementing Yext Answers, Three saw a 42% reduction in the number of customer support contacts initiated due to incorrect, irrelevant, or "no results" responses delivered to customer queries on Three.co.uk.
Additionally, Three fielded more than 400,000 searches and drove more than 253,000 clicks within the first month of integrating Yext Answers.
"Our customers were visiting our website and weren't able to find the answers they needed using our existing search bar," said Graham Johnston, Head of Omnichannel at Three. "That ultimately led them to exploring other customer service options such as calling our contact centre or walking in-store. This is inconvenient to customers and adds additional layers to the customer experience where we want to be able to resolve their queries as quickly as possible. Yext Answers has been the perfect solution to help our website do the heavy lifting, resulting in more conversions and a better first-time resolution rate for customers."
"People have been even more dependent on their mobile devices during this current COVID-19 crisis, so it's critical that our website is up-to-date with important information that is easy to access," Johnston added. "Having the ability to understand what questions are being asked on our website and across third-party platforms means we can move quickly to ensure we're responding to our customers swiftly when they need us the most."
"Retail footfall has been hugely impacted by this pandemic, so the online experience has never been more important," said Jon Buss, Managing Director of Yext UK. "By using Yext Answers, Three has been able to react quickly to the current situation to build consumer trust, improve performance, and deliver results."
In addition to Yext Answers, Three has leveraged other solutions within the Yext Search Experience Cloud, including Listings, Reviews, and Pages. In the 16 months since adopting these products, this has resulted in more than 1.3 million clicks to their online listings, a 25% increase year-over-year.
Read more about Three's success with Yext here.
About Yext
The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organising a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like Tesco, Marriott, and Jaguar Land Rover — as well as organisations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.
Yext's mission is to help businesses and organisations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.
About Three
Three launched in 2003 as the UK's first 3G only network, laying its foundations as the network that was born to be different. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has more than 10 million customers.
An average Three customer uses 3.5 times more mobile data than the industry average and its network today covers 99% of the UK population. It has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of any of the mobile network operators at +14, alongside +24 for its Employee NPS.
Three also has the UK's leading 5G spectrum holdings with more than the rest of the industry combined. Three is the only operator able to meet the International Telecoms Union (ITU) 2020 standard for full 5G services.
From July 1, 2020, Three will be the official shirt sponsor of Chelsea FC and this will include making Stamford Bridge a 5G enabled stadium.
Three was voted the Best Network for Data at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, as well as Best Network for Roaming by uSwitch, and the Best High Street Retailer at the Mobile Industry Awards.
Three is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. We employ more than 4,800 people across our offices in Maidenhead, Glasgow and Reading and our 326 retail stores.