MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Electronics & Industrial today announced that three of its scientists in its Semiconductor Technologies business group have recently been honored with industry recognitions for their work in developing materials for advanced semiconductor fabrication.
In July 2021, Emad Aqad, Ph.D., was recognized with the 2020-2021 Asian American Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award. The Asian American Engineer of the Year Award (AAEOY) program is a recognition established to honor the most distinguished US-based professionals for their leadership, technical achievements and public service. The AAEOY program is hosted by the Chinese Institute of Engineers/USA (CIE/USA).
Dr. Aqad is a principal investigator based at the DuPont Electronics & Industrial site in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Dr. Aqad was nominated by his peers for his outstanding scientific contributions in developing sophisticated lithographic materials for semiconductor fabrication, including photoresists for advanced patterning technologies such as KrF, ArF and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. His expertise also extends to the design and development of spin-on carbon platforms, as well as directed self-assembly and other materials for pattern miniaturization. Numerous materials developed by Dr. Aqad have been successfully commercialized, including innovations which have been established as the process-of-record for leading integrated circuit fabricators at advanced technology nodes.
In August 2021, Alaaeddin Alsbaiee, Ph.D., was named to the 2021 Chemical & Engineering News' (C&EN) Talented 12. The C&EN Talented 12 program recognizes early career scientists who are making their mark on industry and global challenges. As part of this recognition, Dr. Alsbaiee has been invited to speak at the C&EN Talented 12 Symposium on September 28, where he will present a talk titled, "Imagination Sparks Creativity in Polymer Science."
Dr. Alsbaiee is a research investigator based at the DuPont Electronics & Industrial site in Newark, Delaware. Dr. Alsbaiee is part of a team developing novel polishing pad technology for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) processes. Continued innovations in CMP pads allow customers to meet diverse application and performance requirements for all technology nodes.
Most recently, Jae Hwan Sim, Ph.D., was named an International Fellow of the Industrial & Engineering Chemistry (I&EC) Division of the American Chemical Society (ACS). The I&EC Division of ACS has a focus on helping individuals convert science into commercially relevant products. I&EC Fellowships recognize scientists and engineers who have made a significant contribution to the chemical industry.
Dr. Sim is a principal investigator in the Litho Technologies business, based at the DuPont Korea Technology Center in Hwaseong, Korea. Dr. Sim was recognized for his work in developing a wide array of advanced technologies including novel gap-filling, bottom antireflective coating (BARC), and EUV lithography underlayer materials to enable complex, high-resolution lithographic processes. He is a named inventor on over 15 granted patents and has contributed to the successful commercialization of over 10 new product offerings for the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices.
"These prestigious third-party recognitions are a true testament to the caliber of our talent globally and their wide-reaching industry impact," said Cathie Markham, vice president of R&D, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all three of these individuals, and the passionate spirit that they bring to our teams in driving the development of novel materials and continued enhancements for semiconductor fabrication."
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
09/21/21
Media Contact
Rebekah Lazar, DuPont, +302-509-1859, rebekah.l.lazar@dupont.com
