GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stony Point offers great Salesforce training classes geared to keep user skills current. Highlighted here are three classes offering preparation for Salesforce certification exams, which are available at discounted rates through the Stony Point Training as a Subscription Service (TaaSS) program.
Salesforce Certified JavaScript Developer I (SP-DEX600) - New and experienced developers alike will learn JavaScript and prepare for the Salesforce JavaScript Developer I Certification exam. Class runs from August 23 - 27, 2021.
Salesforce Experience Cloud Consultant (SP-CON271) - Students will learn how to deploy Salesforce Experience Cloud (previously known as Salesforce Community Cloud) and prepare for the Salesforce Experience Cloud Consultant Certification Exam. Class runs from August 30 - September 3, 2021.
Salesforce CPQ Specialist (SP-CPQ301) - Students will learn how to deploy CPQ and will prepare for the Salesforce CPQ Specialist Certification Exam. Class runs from September 13 -17, 2021; and again from November 20 - December 3, 2021.
Interested in other guaranteed-to-run Salesforce training classes? Click here to see our full upcoming schedule.
About Stony Point
Stony Point, Inc. is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner focused on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training and adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit stonyp.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Robb, Stony Point, Inc., 3104930063, kevin.robb@stonyp.com
SOURCE Stony Point, Inc.