Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mentorship On Timing the Market - Path to Financial Freedom" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next Mentorship batch starts from April 2022 for a period of 3 months. As a trader the most important aspect I think is to manage risk and to have a clear trade plan. There are various methods that are available to read the market but a mentor who has decades of experience act as a guide for the application of these methods in a disciplined way.

In This Mentorship Program You Will Get Access To

  • 36 hours of training (6 days) for the most desired training on Master of Cycles (MOC), Option Trading using Technical Analysis (OTTA) and Mastering Elliott wave Season - 2 (MOW)
  • 18 hours of online access of Master of Technical Analysis (MOTA), Advanced Technical analysis module + Elliott wave video links
  • 3 months of Mentorship online sessions - 3 Saturdays in a month, 3 hours each Saturday
  • Recordings of the sessions will be made available for the period of 7 days so that the concept can be learned again and again until the next class
  • Access to a private group on Mentorship Trader's Forum and social media
  • Lifetime Access to private Telegram group
  • Periodic access to Live interactive sessions with Ashish Kyal even post Mentorship

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a6r9m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 

Laura Wood, Senior Manager 

press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-month-mentorship-on-timing-the-market-trade-in-real-time-with-discipline-and-confidence-using-time-cycles---april-1-2022---june-30-2022-301518778.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.