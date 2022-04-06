DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mentorship On Timing the Market - Path to Financial Freedom" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next Mentorship batch starts from April 2022 for a period of 3 months. As a trader the most important aspect I think is to manage risk and to have a clear trade plan. There are various methods that are available to read the market but a mentor who has decades of experience act as a guide for the application of these methods in a disciplined way.
In This Mentorship Program You Will Get Access To
- 36 hours of training (6 days) for the most desired training on Master of Cycles (MOC), Option Trading using Technical Analysis (OTTA) and Mastering Elliott wave Season - 2 (MOW)
- 18 hours of online access of Master of Technical Analysis (MOTA), Advanced Technical analysis module + Elliott wave video links
- 3 months of Mentorship online sessions - 3 Saturdays in a month, 3 hours each Saturday
- Recordings of the sessions will be made available for the period of 7 days so that the concept can be learned again and again until the next class
- Access to a private group on Mentorship Trader's Forum and social media
- Lifetime Access to private Telegram group
- Periodic access to Live interactive sessions with Ashish Kyal even post Mentorship
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a6r9m
