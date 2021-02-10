IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drew University, Lafayette College and Skidmore College have begun implementing the FOLIO Library Services Platform (LSP). These institutions are among the many colleges and universities that have begun implementing FOLIO. Drew, Lafayette and Skidmore will be working with the EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) FOLIO migration team and using EBSCO FOLIO Services for hosting and support.
Drew University, Lafayette College and Skidmore College are part of the Oberlin Group, a consortium of small liberal arts college libraries. The institutions join fellow Oberlin Group and FOLIO Community members Amherst College, Mount Holyoke College and Smith College and show that FOLIO is an option for libraries of all sizes. Amherst, Mount Holyoke and Smith are working with EBSCO for their FOLIO installation as part of the Five Colleges Consortium.
Drew University's Director of Technical Services & Systems Librarian, Guy Dobson, says that FOLIO's User Interface (UI) will benefit libraries. "The UI is a modern web-app that makes life more efficient and intuitive for librarians and staff. The API is a powerful tool for working directly with the database tables and making otherwise Herculean tasks manageable. The people (librarians, developers and service providers) who participate in this open source project are a community that we are grateful to benefit from and are committed to supporting."
Lafayette College's Dean of Libraries, Anne Houston, says that adopting FOLIO and partnering with EBSCO brings an open source option to libraries looking toward the future. "With the adoption of open source technology, we can customize our library services platform to our needs as they grow and change."
Skidmore College's Systems Librarian, Mike Paulmeno, says that FOLIO is a modern, flexible, open source platform that will enable Skidmore to plan for its future. "FOLIO's extensibility will enable the system to grow as we do and to serve our patrons in new and innovative ways. By adopting FOLIO, the Lucy Scribner Library is also supporting the future of open source software in libraries."
EBSCO is one of the original founders of the FOLIO project and provides implementation, hosting and support through EBSCO FOLIO.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
For more information, please contact:
Kathleen McEvoy
Vice President of Communications
(800) 653-2726 x2594
Media Contact
Kathleen McEvoy, EBSCO Information Services, (800) 653-2726 x2594, kmcevoy@ebsco.com
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services