ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crestwood Associates is proud to announce the first slate of add-on products (Lockbox Processing, 360° Sales View, and Collections Management) have been recognized as Acumatica-Certified Applications (ACAs) for 2021 R1. This is Crestwood's sixth total ACA for the Acumatica 2019, 2020, and 2021 builds.
Collections Management is a powerful AR add-on, allowing users to fully automate collection activity natively in Acumatica. Lockbox Processing is another automation tool: seamlessly eliminating the manual processes involved with importing lockbox payments. 360° Sales View is a tool for sales teams; all the information about a customer is viewable on a single screen, making it easy to access any information about a customer.
The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, Crestwood has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.
"Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. [These products] masterfully utilize the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."
About Crestwood Associates, LLC
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is a premier Cloud Service Provider (CSP), Gold-Certified Microsoft Dynamics Partner, 10-time President's Club Award Winner, and 2017 Inner Circle recipient. In addition, Crestwood was honored to be chosen as Acumatica's US Partner of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and a member of Acumatica's President's Club for 2018 and 2019, Manufacturing Partner of the Year in 2019, with numerous Acumatica MVP awards spread amongst our team. Crestwood delivers a variety of business solutions, including: Acumatica Cloud ERP, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics CRM (now called Dynamics 365 for Sales), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Greentree applications. From accounting and financial reporting, to CRM, manufacturing, distribution, payroll and human resources, Crestwood Associates provides the tools and services that help businesses perform above and beyond the competition. The Crestwood team is comprised of over 45 certified professionals who provide in-depth industry experience and functional expertise.
About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit http://www.acumatica.com.
