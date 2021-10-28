RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Electronic Music Composition Competition recognizes outstanding compositions and highlights the effectiveness of music technology in the school curriculum. Entries are judged based on their aesthetic quality, use of electronic media, and the power of the composition.

NAfME member adjudicators selected winners from three categories: grades K–8; grades 9–12; and collegiate. Each entrant must be sponsored by a NAfME member or be a NAfME Collegiate member in good standing. Submitted compositions needed to be 5 minutes or less and either be composed electronically or include electronic instruments (vocal and/or acoustic instruments could be combined with electronic instruments).

These selected composers received cash awards and written evaluations of their work:

K-8 Winner: "Run Away" by Jackson Laird

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, Columbus, Georgia

Teacher: Samuel Brown

K-8 Honorable Mentions:

"Lava" by Celeste Arndt

Excelsior Elementary School, Excelsior, Minnesota

Teacher: David Davis

"We Black" by Secret McNair, Carre Price, Kemani Heath, Aniyah Allen, and Jermiah Bademosi

Center City PCS: Trinidad Campus, Washington, DC

Teacher: DeAnte Willis

High School Winner: "Cherry Plum" by Jessica Taylor

Weaver Academy, Greensboro, North Carolina

Teacher: Howell Ledford

High School Honorable Mentions:

"Nimbus" by Grant MacMillan

Loudoun County High School, Leesburg, Virginia

Teacher: Lisa Fiorilli

"Creature" by Cameron Woody

Weaver Academy, Greensboro, North Carolina

Teacher: Howie Ledford

Collegiate/Graduate School Winner: "Showing Color" by Crystin Williams

University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Wilmington, North Carolina

Teacher: Jonathan Kladder

Collegiate/Graduate School Honorable Mention

"Boolean Input" by Nate Krebs

Ohio University, Athens, Ohio

Teacher: Robert McClure

Listen to the winning and honorable mention student compositions here.

National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice for music education in the United States.

Follow NAfME on Twitter (twitter.com/nafme) and on Facebook (facebook.com/nafme).

For additional information, contact Catherina Hurlburt at catherinah@nafme.org or 703-860-4000.

Media Contact

Catherina Hurlburt, National Association for Music Education, 7038604000, catherinah@nafme.org

Twitter

 

SOURCE National Association for Music Education

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.