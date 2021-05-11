CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three Tripp Lite directors to the highly respected 2021 Women of the Channel list. This year's Tripp Lite honorees are Christy Prosapio, Director of International Marketing; Kimberly Walkey, Director of U.S. Channel Sales Distribution and Michelle Wang, Director of Marketing – USA, Canada & Western Europe Channel.
The annual Women of the Channel list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.
"Christy, Kim, Michelle and their teams were able to quickly adapt their strategies to maintain collaborative relationships with our channel partners during this challenging time," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite's President. "Their creativity in our new business environment has had a direct impact on the mutual success of Tripp Lite and our partners. Tripp Lite is proud to see them honored for the fourth consecutive year."
Prosapio directs Tripp Lite's international marketing strategy. This year she and her team focused on expanding lead generation and Tripp Lite's EmPower Partner Rewards program, which provides sales and technical support to partners and offers incentives for qualified registrations.
Walkey oversees Tripp Lite's sales strategies in the U.S. distribution channel. She and her team transitioned to a virtual/digital platform to meet the needs of Tripp Lite partners and clearly communicate new areas of opportunity.
Wang leads the development and execution of the overall marketing strategy for the United States, Canada and Western Europe. She and her team developed a playbook of virtual engagement ideas for sales teams to keep channel partners up to date with Tripp Lite products and opportunities.
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel. "
The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10, 2021 and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
