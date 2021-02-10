CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three Tripp Lite sales executives to its list of 2021 Channel Chiefs. The honorees from Tripp Lite are Shane Kilfoil, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing; Bryn Morgan, Vice President, International Business and Kim Walkey, Director of U.S. Channel Sales Distribution.
CRN's prestigious annual Channel Chiefs list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth. The Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
"Having three of our sales team leaders recognized as Channel Chiefs by CRN is a great honor. I'm especially proud of Shane, Bryn, Kim and their teams and the way they came together to support the channel through the challenges of 2020," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite's President. "They pivoted quickly and nimbly as demand swung away from traditional inventory to solutions that support our channel partners' customers in healthcare fields, as well as those with work-from-home strategies. Our sales teams also took advantage of opportunities offered by virtual communications, such as webinars, online engagement and operational efficiencies to fully serve our partners."
"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."
CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February issue of CRN® Magazine and online at CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
