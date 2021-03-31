MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI is pleased to announce the successful Go-Live of the webEIM™ solution for three Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) utilities, Balancing Area of Northern California (BANC), Modesto Irrigation District (MID), and Western Area Power Administration-Sierra Nevada Region (WAPA-SNR). These projects went live on Thursday, March 25, and are now hosted in the OATI Data Centers through the OATI Cloud.
OATI webEIM™ is an end-to-end EIM solution designed to provide all necessary functions to EIM participants, including detailed position reporting, powerful calculation capabilities, comprehensive data interfaces, and more. Utilities can fully leverage all facets of EIM operations to increase potential market revenue and ensure accuracy and efficiency when dealing with the EIM through this solution.
"Our teams have worked diligently to ensure a smooth and successful go-live for these great customers," said Sasan Mohktari, President and CEO of OATI. "The coordination and professionalism of these utilities was outstanding, and we are proud to grow our presence in the Western EIM through with them."
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,000 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
