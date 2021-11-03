FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Wire Systems has been ranked 36th in the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The list recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
"Three Wire is committed to providing the right insights for the right outcomes to our clients," said CEO Greg Feldman. "We remain dedicated to the success of our solutions and technology offerings and look to the future with continuous growth of our company."
The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. Companies must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers must constantly evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.
"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serve as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."
About Three Wire Systems, LLC
Founded in 2006, Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire) is the leader in innovative and efficient technology solutions for government agencies and large enterprise corporations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. We design solutions to support business goals and deliver superior results in a cost-efficient manner. Three Wire's MyAdvisor® division provides holistic care to individuals and families, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy, and career development. This includes the VetAdvisor® program, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited member, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active-duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists teams with resources to better understand how to recruit and retain valuable military veteran and service member personnel at a low health care cost.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
