FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Wire Systems, LLC, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Three Wire Systems to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
Three Wire has been a leader in the field for over 15 years and a part of the CRN list for a decade. The CRN Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers.
"Three Wire is committed to providing the right insights for the right outcomes for efficient technology solutions," said President Gregory Feldman. "Each year has seen an increase in our rankings on the CRN listing and we are dedicated to continued success."
The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Three Wire Systems, LLC
Founded in 2006, Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire) is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. As part of its health and human solutions initiatives, VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, and MyAdvisor provide holistic care to all at-risk populations in life-threatening situations and their family members with access to one-on-one coaching services in behavioral health, wellness, financial, and career development. As the nation's expert in veteran-centric holistic care, the VetAdvisor program also provides corporate teams with resources to better understand how to recruit and retain valuable military veteran and service member personnel at a low health care cost.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. [http://www.thechannelcompany.com
