FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb.10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Three Wire Systems is pleased to announce the addition of James Ebeler as Chief Technology Officer for the organization. Ebeler brings over two decades of experience developing both strategy and technology for go-to-market and branded solutions across the Department of Defense (DoD), including posturing IT Solutions to deliver successful client outcomes.
Prior to joining Three Wire, Ebeler was the Chief Technology Officer for the Department of Defense at IronBow Technologies and within the US Army. Ebeler has specific expertise as a technical leader for establishing policy, guidance, planning and functional advocacy to create organizational technology roadmaps. He also has experience in many technical solutions surrounding Zero Trust Architecture and Enterprise as a Service.
"James is a seasoned professional within the DoD, which will serve as an invaluable addition to our team," said Greg Feldman, CEO of Three Wire, "His experience as a dynamic leader, coupled with his former expertise as a network engineer, will enhance our mission at Three Wire to deliver the best possible outcomes to our clients."
In his new role, Ebeler will be delivering and developing strategies for Three Wire's growth within security, software, and hardware portfolios. He will also play a key role regarding technology insertion and continuous evolution of the MyAdvisor division.
For more information about Three Wire Systems, please visit http://www.threewiresys.com or contact us at info@threewiresys.com.
About Three Wire Systems, LLC
Founded in 2006, Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire) is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. As part of its health and human solutions initiatives, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy, and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists
Media Contact
Kelsey Brett, Three Wire Systems, LLC, +1 (814) 215-9248, kbrett@myvetadvisor.com
SOURCE Three Wire Systems, LLC