CALABASAS, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its CCaaSS platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Thrio's CCaaSS platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.
This achievement places Thrio in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Organizations like ours are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said Gerald Holly, Chief Security Officer at Thrio. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Thrio's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
About Thrio, Inc.
Thrio's groundbreaking CCaaS platform features robotic process automation, inbound and outbound voice engines, a complete suite of digital channels (email, chat, SMS, social), and a range of built in AI tools. Thrio offers an API-first architecture and array of security certifications that make it a strong choice for complex and high-volume environments. Thrio's team of contact center experts develop and market cutting edge technology that sets a new standard for reliability in contact centers. To learn more, please visit http://www.thrio.com.
