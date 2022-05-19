Thrio CCaaS Platform Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience

CALABASAS, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Thrio announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Thrio CCaaS Platform as a recipient of a 2022 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by CUSTOMER magazine with such a prestigious and validating award," said Lance Fried, CMO of Thrio. "Our market momentum and traction are directly attributed to our ability to rapidly enable enterprises of all sizes to be at the center of the conversation and meet customers on their terms," continued Fried.

"The CRM Excellence Award honors Thrio for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. "Thrio has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that Thrio's CCaaS Platform improved the processes of their clients' businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information," added Tehrani.

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner's product has made in a client's business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service's ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

About Thrio, Inc.

For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution lives within Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered contact center platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents' jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.

To learn more, please visit Thrio.com

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

Thrio Contact:

Lance Fried

Chief Marketing Officer

858-248-0098

mailto:Lance.Fried@Thrio.com

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mailto:mconnolly@tmcnet.com

Media Contact

Lance Fried, Thrio, Inc., 1 8582480098, Lance.Fried@Thrio.com

 

SOURCE Thrio, Inc.

