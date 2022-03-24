Thrio CCaaS Platform Recognized for Industry Innovation
CALABASAS, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Thrio's CCaaS Platform as a recipient of a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.
"Thrio continues to empower enterprises to meet customers on their terms and get more done, faster and easier than ever," said Lance Fried, CMO. "We are thrilled to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine for our ongoing product leadership," continued Fried. Thrio helps enterprises create smart, flexible, and satisfying customer interactions, every time.
"I am honored to recognize Thrio with a 2022 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Thrio's CCaaS platform has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Thrio."
The winners of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.
About Thrio, Inc.
For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution lives within Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered contact center platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents' jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority™ since 1998. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.
About TMC
Celebrating our 50th Anniversary in 2022.Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
