ARLINGTON, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrive Internet Marketing Agency recently released an eight-part guide outlining everything you need to know about the Google Page Experience and Core Web Vitals update rolling out in mid-June in an effort to ensure businesses aren't negatively impacted by the algorithm shift.
Thrive's team of digital marketing experts spent the last six months preparing its website for this major Google update and is now sharing intimate knowledge of what they learned.
When Google announced this algorithm update more than a year ahead of the launch date, the entire Thrive team paid attention. This unprecedented move by the search giant gave developers and SEO professionals ample time to prepare sites for this update. However, optimizing a website for this update takes a lot of time and effort -- and trial and error.
Thrive's expert development team has spent countless hours optimizing its website for this Page Experience update. The project details are documented in an in-depth, eight-part online guide that walks you through each step and every ranking signal.
Be warned, however: There are three new ranking signals Google deems crucial for excellent user experience, called the Core Web Vitals. These are Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), First Input Delay (FID) and Largest Contentful Paint (LCP). These make up three of the seven signals. The other four are HTTPS, Safe Browsing, No Intrusive Interstitials and Mobile Friendly.
Thrive's challenge was daunting when the process began in November 2020: Improving 805 poor URLs and 428 URLs that needed improvement. But today the website is ready with 0 poor URLs, 0 URLs that need improvement and 1,376 good URLs on mobile and 1,047 good URLs on desktop.
Thrive's development team -- led by senior manager Amit Rana -- used its combined 25 years of experience to master the optimization of each of the seven Google Page Experience ranking factors.
"By focusing on the metrics for this update, we were able to identify URLs recognized as having good page experience," Rana said. "The team then did a deep-dive into specific pages needing improvements and, through a series of iterations and performance monitoring, we could identify what changes improved the page's performance and aligned with the new ranking signals."
On April 19, Google announced a new launch date of mid-June 2021 and has promised a gradual rollout of the update. This undertaking can feel overwhelming for business owners, but an expert development team can handle the details and make sure any website is optimized to Google's satisfaction ahead of the update.
For more information on the Google Page Experience update, you can review these recently published resources and guides below:
