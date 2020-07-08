CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Wave, an Atos company, announces that it has deployed telehealth services that support HIPAA compliance through integration between G Suite's video conferencing platform, Google Meet, and Epic.
Due to the soaring demand for secure telehealth services amid COVID-19, Maven Wave designed this secure integration for Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), a leading regional health system based in Massachusetts. With Maven Wave's support, the health system accelerated this project to launch within a few weeks instead of a few months or longer.
CHA is a Harvard-affiliated system with two acute care hospitals, 13 community care centers, and 125,000 primary care patients using Epic software for its electronic health records. CHA had been in the planning process for telehealth for the past two years, but once the pandemic hit, it sped up the process and offered an avenue for CHA to provide the same patient experience of connecting with a care team for a visit virtually.
"Although the federal government granted a temporary waiver to use non-compliant HIPAA platforms during the coronavirus emergency period, this places patients and healthcare systems at risk long-term," said Patrick Crotty, Managing Director of Healthcare at Maven Wave. "Since not all video platforms are equipped with security measures to protect personal health information, patient connections could compromise medical records and conversations, depending on the platform used. By developing this cloud-based integration between Google Meet and Epic, healthcare organizations can securely perform telehealth services throughout the pandemic and moving forward. We are proud to create this seamless, secure integration that makes HIPAA-compliant telehealth simple for patients and providers alike."
Maven Wave's connector scales to any provider size without the hospital's information technology department needing to intervene. With security breaches on the rise during the pandemic, this platform is highly secure, only allowing those who are authenticated into the tool on the provider side to launch Meet visits. Because Google Meet is part of G Suite, users will encounter no additional fees; whereas, bringing another telehealth platform onboard would saddle providers with additional and ongoing expenses. Additionally, the framework allows for multiple languages, and organizations can customize their virtual waiting rooms.
"Google Meet's functionality, flexibility and security were critical in supporting our rapid and inspiring conversion to a completely different model of care during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brian Herrick, MD, Chief Information Officer of Cambridge Health Alliance. "Our patients have appreciated the ability to easily connect with their care teams virtually and experience a genuine alternative to an in-person visit, while the integration to our electronic medical record saves our providers time and ensures continuity of care."
"With Google Meet, Cambridge Health Alliance is helping keep people connected to care, securely and seamlessly," said Joe Corkery, MD, Director of Product, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Google Cloud. "We are proud that our partner, Maven Wave, is helping bring this use case to life."
About Maven Wave:
Maven Wave, an Atos company, helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you'd expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Maven Wave's digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud. Learn more at mavenwave.com and watch our overview video here.
About Cambridge Health Alliance:
CHA is an academic community health system committed to providing high-quality care in Cambridge, Somerville and Boston's metro-north communities. CHA has expertise in primary care, specialty care and mental health/substance use services, as well as caring for diverse and complex populations. It includes two hospitals, a network of primary care and specialty practices and the Cambridge Public Health Dept. CHA patients have seamless access to advanced care through the system's affiliation with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. CHA is a Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate and is also affiliated with Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine.