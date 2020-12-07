- Grocers are seeing 150-160 items picked per hour using Thryve Fulfillment, compared to 50-60 items using traditional solutions - When COVID hit, grocers like United Supermarkets that had ThryveAI in place didn't have to wait to scale their business - ThryveAI adds four new customers in Q3 as grocers race to deploy solutions to accommodate spikes in online grocery shopping and deliver convenient shopper experiences