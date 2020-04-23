MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThumbSignIn, the SaaS-based omni-channel authentication platform, today announced certification by the FIDO Alliance for the FIDO2 protocol. With this certification, ThumbSignIn's SaaS-based authentication service, REST APIs, mobile SDKs and UI widgets will deliver a powerful combination of software components that can be used to build omni-channel authentication experiences with the highest level of security and convenience.
ThumbSignIn's offering uniquely provides an explosive set of hardware and technology options to its clients and their consumers for a truly omni-channel authentication experience. The solution spans mobile, web, call center, IoT, chat bots, kiosks, physical access and more, allowing users to use one single method of authentication across a variety of touchpoints.
FIDO2 is a set of standards that enables easy and secure logins to websites and applications using biometrics, mobile devices and/or FIDO Security Keys. FIDO2's simpler login experiences are backed by strong cryptographic security that protects users from phishing, password theft and replay attacks.
"We always aim to deliver the highest standard of security to our customers, so our FIDO2 certification was a no-brainer," said Aman Khanna, VP of Product at ThumbSignIn. "With this, ThumbSignIn is able to continue diversifying its offering, giving each of our customers a wider array of options to help them implement the authentication solution which perfectly fits their need."
In addition to the company's omni-channel solution, the FIDO2 standard will be used to bolster a newly-launched secure e-signing biometric technology. This new offering will allow companies to have users make secure electronic signatures within leading e-signature applications using biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and more.
"With the state of breaches today, many companies are looking for ways to bolster their user and employee security by going passwordless – and the majority of them are doing it with FIDO Authentication," said Dr. Rae Rivera, certification director of the FIDO Alliance. "ThumbSignIn's new FIDO certification highlights its continued commitment to helping make FIDO the global standard for the future of authentication."
For more information on FIDO Certification, visit https://fidoalliance.org/certification/.
ThumbSignIn is a subsidiary of Pramati Technologies, a privately held company that builds independent companies focused on profitable, well-defined markets in cybersecurity, social mobile, and cloud computing technologies.
For more information about ThumbSignIn FIDO2 Certification, please visit www.thumbsignin.com.
About Pramati Technologies
Pramati Technologies thrives on a model of "alternative entrepreneurship" that sets it apart from other incubators and enables it to build independent companies focused on social, mobile, and cloud computing technologies. This model of innovation has led to several successful M&A deals with large US public corporations like VMware Inc., Autodesk Inc., and Progress Software. Current Pramati portfolio companies include Wavemaker, Apitive, Hyscale, ThumbSignIn, Reve Marketing and SpotCues. In addition, Pramati's Imaginea business offers consulting services to help enterprises and ISVs adopt more innovative and profitable business practices. Pramati companies employ over 1,600 employees across three continents. Its US headquarters is based in Mountain View, California. www.pramati.com.
About ThumbSignIn
The ThumbSignIn Strong Authentication SaaS platform enables enterprises to easily supplement or replace password based authentication with a modern password-less authentication system that is not only easier to use but also an order of magnitude more secure, as it is designed to protect against phishing, man-in-the-middle, and replay attacks using stolen passwords.
Under the hood, ThumbSignIn uses public key cryptography to securely perform user authentication, which takes place entirely on users' mobile devices, with the biometric information never being transmitted outside the device, thus eliminating many attack vectors and minimizing the attack surface area. ThumbSignIn's authentication solutions are based on its FIDO UAF certified server and mobile SDK products. For more information, please visit www.thumbsignin.com.