TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThumbStopper®, the leader in social media automation and intelligent syndication for multi-location brands and their retailers, recently announced fully automated support now available for Instagram within its Brand Manager™ platform. Utilizing the recently released Instagram Content Publishing API, retailers can now connect their business's Instagram Account. This will allow retailers on Brand Manager to enjoy the same hands-free content publishing they already receive for their business's Facebook page.
Retailers that want to continue to review, revise and syndicate content can still do so through Brand Manager, but for the majority of connected retailers–retailers that rely on automated, hands-free content publishing–the platform's newest feature will mean more opportunities to get their social content in front of their fans and followers.
"We're thrilled to be able to continue to expand in our key area of focus, organic social content syndication," said Matthew Brown, President and CEO of ThumbStopper. "As consumers continue to increase their daily social media consumption, across a variety of social platforms, we know it's important to help our brand and retailer clients meet their consumers where they are with high-quality, engaging social content. Small businesses want to engage socially, but are often burdened to find time to create fresh content and get it on their pages. By automating that part of the process for them now with Instagram, we hope to take a small but important task off their plates."
As one of the first software companies to utilize the recently released public version of the Instagram Content Publishing API, Brand Manager maintains approval through the rigorous App Review process, ensuring that content syndicated through to Instagram is done so within the guidelines and policies set out by Facebook.
Why Was Instagram Chosen for Full Syndication Support?
Instagram is the second most popular mobile social networking app in the US, with over 121 million Monthly Active Users. Facebook, currently fully supported by Brand Manager, is the most popular mobile social app in the US, with just under 170 million Monthly Active Users.
Instagram, the photo and video-sharing social networking platform launched in 2010. After being acquired by Facebook in 2012, it continued to grow its market share, capitalizing on users' desires to consume engaging visual content.
"With 81% of people using Instagram to research products and services, it is a natural fit for our brand and retailer clients," said Carissa Mastry, Vice President of Operations at ThumbStopper. "Our brands create killer photo and video content for their retailers to syndicate, so leveraging the leading platform for visual sharing will make a huge impact for our retailers' businesses and the brands whose products they sell."
What Does Full Instagram Syndication Support Mean for Brands?
Brands on ThumbStopper's Brand Manager platform will have an updated, streamlined user experience that allows content approvers to easily customize, tag, and approve content between social platforms. With new Content Modals, brand users can modify the same asset differently, so it can be optimized for the social platform it will be syndicated through.
Once a brand chooses to enable Instagram, their retailers with a connected business Instagram page can immediately begin receiving content through their page. What's more, with the addition of Instagram as a fully supported platform, brand clients of ThumbStopper will unlock the added benefit of retailer-level social performance data, now from Instagram's analytics.
What Does Full Instagram Syndication Support Mean for Retailers?
Retailers with Facebook pages already connected to their brand's content via Brand Manager will now be able to get the same hands-free automated publishing through their business's Instagram page. Once their brand enables Instagram as a social channel for syndication, the majority of retailers will immediately receive brand content through their Instagram page as well. Retailers will continue to benefit from Brand Manager's intelligent syndication, that ensures no two pieces of content are published at the exact same time or identically across retailers or channels.
"Retailers on ThumbStopper already see Fan Growth and Organic Reach on Facebook that outpaces their peers," said EVP of Business Development Branden Elwell. "With Instagram now a fully supported channel for content syndication, we expect that those Facebook growth numbers will be reflected for our retailers on sister platform Instagram."
Full Instagram Syndication Support via Brand Manager is currently in its final beta phase and will be made available as a feature enhancement to ThumbStopper brand clients over the coming weeks, with a full roll out expected by the end of Q2 2021.
About ThumbStopper
ThumbStopper® helps brands and retailers generate micro-moments of engagement through the curation, segmentation, and syndication of high-value content across leading social media platforms. ThumbStopper's Brand Manager™ seamlessly connects branded digital assets to your most likely consumers via native organic social posting and advertising at scale. To learn more about ThumbStopper's Brand Manager, visit us at thumbstopper.com.
