RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ThunderCat, as a 2021 Triple Crown Award winner. This award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN's prestigious lists. This is ThunderCat's second consecutive appearance on the list.
For eight consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.
CRN Triple Crown Award winners are honored for earning a place on three elite lists in the same year, including: the Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America, the Fast Growth 150 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250 list, for having received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. Making each list is truly an achievement but being named on all three lists in a single year highlights exceptional service and commands special recognition from the entire channel community.
CEO Tom Deierlein commented. "This has been a trying year for one and all. The twists and turns keep coming. Spring of 2020 we were all faced with the 'Stockdale Paradox': you must maintain unwavering faith that you can and will prevail in the end, regardless of the difficulties, and at the same time, have the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.' We have been very fortunate to work with customers, prospects, and our partners to help many organizations navigate the extreme uncertainty. In times of crisis, it is important to remain calm and as Theodore Roosevelt said, 'Do what you can, with what you have, where you are'. We are honored to have played a trusted advisor role providing mission critical systems and support across a wide range of clients from CDC and HHS to Universities and state or local agencies coping with work from home networking and cyber requirements. Our commercial and cyber practices exploded as everyone looked for reliable and smart providers they could trust. We took our responsibilities seriously and tried to guide our customers empathetically to accept the realities on the ground and point themselves in the right direction. To win all three awards is a testament to the professionalism and grit of our team."
"What an achievement to attain the Triple Crown Award — we are thrilled to congratulate these top solution providers who are leading the pack by revenue in North America, and who have experienced more substantial growth this year than many other channel organizations while maintaining and building upon the technical skills that result in the highest level of service in the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award is the trifecta of honor, highlighting truly extraordinary solution providers who continue to go above and beyond in their contributions to the channel and to the future of the industry with their dedication and expertise."
This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2021 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/triplecrown.
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #51 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst http://www.thundercattech.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Media Contact
Megan Battaglia, ThunderCat Technology, 7036740229, mbattaglia@thundercattech.com
SOURCE ThunderCat Technology