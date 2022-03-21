RESTON, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature ThunderCat on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This is ThunderCat's 9th appearance on the list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.
These solution providers know their customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today's IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. In order to provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.
ThunderCat Technology's SVP of Engineering and CIO, Kyle Langdon, commented on the honor, "ThunderCat is honored to be a part of CRN's Tech Elite 250. 2021 was a significant transition year for the industry and ThunderCat. We continue to expand the value provided to our clients through deeper vendor relationships and new engineering capabilities. The IT landscape continues to evolve and our engineering team continues to be on the forefront of new technologies like digital transformation, DevSecOps and Cloud solutions. In order to maintain that knowledge, ThunderCat supports significant efforts in growth and development through training, certifying and hands on learning."
"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #51 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst http://www.thundercattech.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
