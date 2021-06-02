RESTON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ThunderCat to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list, placing #51. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
CEO Tom Deierlein commented on the list, "Challenging year for all of us. It is a big honor to be included on this prestigious list. We work very hard to ensure our customers are happy and successful. ThunderCat strives for a company culture where excellence is woven into the daily fabric and reflected in the actions of each and every member of the team. Overall, we are proud of how we have evolved over this past decade since our first appearance on the SP500 to meet the changing requirements of our customers and rapidly evolving marketplace. A special thanks to our OEM partners for their support and incredible products."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."
The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #51 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst http://www.thundercattech.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
