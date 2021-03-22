RESTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will honor ThunderCat on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.
Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services, and expertise to help them meet today's IT challenges — whether it's a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.
Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company's solution provider database.
ThunderCat Technology's SVP of Engineering and CIO, Kyle Langdon, commented on the honor, "Being a part of CRN's Tech Elite 250 is an honor and we are proud to be recognized again this year. The team continues to evolve with industry and offer best of breed technologies to our public sector and commercial clients. Our clients trust us to not only bring new and innovative technologies, but also have the depth and technical expertise to design and integrate our solutions into their existing environments. The teams spend a significant amount of time studying, certifying and learning in our demo lab to ensure our clients know ThunderCat can solve the toughest of technical challenges."
"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst http://www.thundercattech.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Media Contact
Megan Battaglia, ThunderCat Technology, 7036740229, mbattaglia@thundercattech.com
SOURCE ThunderCat Technology