ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to the federal government, announced today that it has been named to Washington Technology's Top 100 list at #47.
RESTON, Va., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to the federal government, announced today that it has been named to Washington Technology's Top 100 list at #47, which is one of the leading indicators measuring the performance of the largest contractors in the government market. This is ThunderCat's eighth appearance on the list.
The companies are ranked by their prime contract dollars in IT, systems integrations, telecommunications, and professional services. Washington Technology has ranked the 100 largest government contractors for more than two decades, and it is viewed as one of the best barometers of the federal market's competitive landscape. The complete list can be found on https://washingtontechnology.com/rankings/top-100/2022/.
CEO Tom Deierlein commented on being a nine-time member of the prestigious list; "The purpose of ThunderCat Technology is to make the United States a better and safer place for all Americans. We are proud to serve various Federal agencies and organizations to fulfill that purpose. We strive to be a trusted provider of enabling technologies that help people innovate and excel. We want to be experts that others count on to help make the world safer, smarter & more connected. We are problem solvers committed to service, integrity, and quality. We are honored to be on the list with the leading providers of technology and services. Thank you to our customers and of course our incredible OEM partners for their support."
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #51 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. http://www.thundercattech.com
About Washington Technology
A member of 1105 Public Sector Media Group, Washington Technology provides deep editorial and market knowledge with a direct line to aggressive and active contractor executives who need cutting-edge IT systems and solutions to serve the largest customer in the world – the government market – as well as manage their company competitively and profitably via mergers, acquisitions, partnering and financial information. Content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services.
Media Contact
Megan Battaglia, ThunderCat Technology, 7036740229, mbattaglia@thundercattech.com
SOURCE ThunderCat Technology