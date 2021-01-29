RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia for the 8th year in a row. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.
This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
- Be a publicly or privately held business;
- Have a facility in the state of Virginia;
- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia; and
- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.
CEO Tom Deierlein commented on the company's eighth selection to this list and fourth time being ranked #2; "During 2020 it was particularly difficult and therefore even more important for us to stay connected. I heard the phrase 'together apart' early which at first I found odd. But over time, it seemed to be a simple and elegant two words that gave all leaders and families and communities clear advice. Even though we are physically apart, now more than ever it was critical for isolated people to feel connected psychologically, and emotionally and know that other people cared for them and that they belonged to some group of friends. I felt it was a good chance for the company to actually get closer which can happen when sharing hardships and challenges. I am happy we not only survived but thrived and put our people and their health and their families first during this test."
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, Avery Dennison, and Chesapeake Regional Hospital http://www.thundercattech.com.
