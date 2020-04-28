BOSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundra, an Application Observability and Security Platform, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Lambda Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Thundra has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Lambda from observability, debugging, and security aspects.
Achieving the AWS Lambda Ready designation differentiates Thundra as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating AWS Lambda, and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success in building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively at scale and varying levels of complexity.
"Our team is dedicated to helping companies innovate with AWS Lambda quickly, safely, and efficiently by increasing developer productivity and thus the agility to respond to issues. Thundra is proud to achieve AWS Service Ready Status as a recognition of our dedication," says Emrah Samdan, VP of Products for Thundra.
To support seamless integration and deployment of AWS Lambda and other solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services, and spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Services.
Thundra provides deep security and performance insights into serverless workloads architected on AWS Lambda. Developer productivity is boosted by Thundra's online and offline debugger, which allows developers to debug AWS Lambda functions on common IDEs such as Microsoft Visual Studio Code and IntelliJ IDEA. Thundra's distributed tracing approach is designed to provide end-to-end visibility for event-driven architectures using asynchronous communication. Thundra replaces multiple tools that organizations are typically using, providing application teams with insights, recommendations, and actions to efficiently identify issues and opportunities for improvements, troubleshooting and debugging, enforcing application security and compliance, and maintaining availability, performance, and cost SLAs. Since its inception, Thundra has been helping many customers to run efficient and reliable applications on AWS Lambda.
"Thundra is now a must-have in our toolkit when building serverless applications with AWS Lambda. It's a clear improvement on other similar products and gives us the insight that we need to keep things running smoothly for our customers and clients," says Aaron Jensen, Principal Developer at Substantial.
In these unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thundra supports non-profit and health organizations by providing Thundra for free at any scale and by donating 1% of its monthly revenue to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund initiated by the World Health Organization.
About Thundra
Thundra is an enterprise SaaS company providing the industry's first Application Observability and Security Platform for the serverless-centric, container, and virtual machine workloads. Application teams spanning software development, DevOps/SRE, IT operations, and IT security rely on Thundra to run quickly and safely, troubleshooting and debugging with improved MTTR while ensuring security and compliance policies are enforced. Thundra is committed to making the lives of enterprise IT professionals better by reducing the complexity, costs, and bottlenecks that slow teams down, leveraging Thundra's unique technology footprint to replace numerous existing enterprise tools while improving productivity and efficiency.