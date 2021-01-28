BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thundra.io, the developer platform for pre-production environments, announced the launch of its Sidekick IntelliJ IDEA Plugin. This new tool enables developers to deliver the best-in-class cloud applications using the Sidekick IntelliJ IDEA IDE Plugin for cloud debugging and distributed tracing capabilities, in pre-production environments.
With the widespread adoption of cloud-native microservices and the DevOps paradigm, developers are now taking full responsibility for developing and maintaining modern applications. However, the advent of microservices introduced new challenges in developing and maintaining these applications.
Thundra eliminates the need for multiple tools for pre-production environments. Developers who embrace DevOps and are motivated to solve the pains of pre-production issues in cloud applications. They can now use Thundra to prioritize which code to test, eliminate problems in production thereby minimizing the need for on-call response, increase productivity, and deliver robust and resilient applications.
"As more is continuously asked of the developer, Thundra's vision is to empower developers with the perfect sidekick. Thundra focuses on removing barriers in front of developing and delivering applications by providing distributed tracing integrated with cloud debugging with no-code configuration," stated Serkan Özal, CTO, Thunda.io. "With our new Sidekick IDE Plugin, developers can develop, debug and deliver robust, reliable and resilient applications in a pre-production environment and makes their jobs and lives easier."
Thundra's IntelliJ IDEA Plugin enables developers to set tracepoints from the IDE. It reduces time in digging the log files for cloud debugging. Thundra's cloud debugger gets connected to code repository (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket) and lets the developer set tracepoints for any application running on any cloud platform. Specifically, IntelliJ IDEA Plugin allows developers to:
- Set tracepoint: Automated instrumentation enables developers to set tracepoints or to see the failures. No code change required, but just adding the Thundra SDK as a dependency.
- Take the snapshot: Snapshot with the rich execution context information is taken while code is being executed.
See the whole transaction by distributed tracing: Integrated with distributed tracing, uniquely connects the tracepoints in several services in the same distributed transaction.
- Code the fix & reload: Thundra will soon let developers reload the small code changes (null checks, wrong logical operators/comparisons etc.) without re-deploying it. In this way, developers can gain time and productivity
Thundra works on any infrastructure on any cloud platform. Its platform agnostic instrumentation approach makes it possible to gain visibility on pre-production environments on AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft or more.
About Thundra.io
Thundra is a developer platform company that empowers application teams to develop, debug, test, and deliver modern microservices on cloud. By offering everything from automated instrumentation to cloud debugging and test optimization in a single platform, Thundra eliminates the need for multiple tools for pre-production environments. Developers who embrace DevOps and are motivated to solve the pains of pre-production issues in cloud applications use Thundra to prioritize which code to test, eliminate problems in production thereby minimizing the need for on-call response, increase productivity, and deliver robust and resilient applications. Find your everyday tool to create the perfect software at thundra.io.
