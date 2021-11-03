SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY FOR: Thursday November 4, 2021: 9:00 AM GMT+4
Thursday 9:00AM: Women Of MENA In Technology Announces its fourth Annual Conference "Accelerate MENA"
Women Of MENA In Technology, a Silicon Valley-based Non-Profit organization will be hosting its Fourth Annual Conference, Accelerate MENA, on Nov 4th on Dubai time zone and Nov 5th on San Francisco time zone, virtually. Founded with a mission of fostering diversity and closing the gender gap by advancing Middle Eastern and North African women in STEM, the event will address issues of inclusion and equality.
"Diversity and Inclusion is everyone's responsibility. To create diversity and to be inclusive means having ALL Women at the table, which includes MENA Women In Tech", said Sepideh Nasiri, Founder of Women of MENA In Technology. "As technology becomes more integrated in our society and creates a new paradigm, it is up to us to be intentional about equity, inclusion, and diverse representation in the STEM space."
"I'm truly proud of the work of Women of MENA In Technology, an outstanding organization", said Payam Zamani, Founder & CEO, One Planet Group. "Ensuring equal representation of women in the workplace is a key component to building a strong organization. We feel fortunate to be able to play a small role in their efforts."
Accelerate MENA is a first-of-its-kind conference, bringing together speakers and attendees that have been powerful catalysts of change. Women (and men) entrepreneurs from the Middle East and United States will take center stage and provide insights on the global technology landscape. They will delve into the topics of innovation, diversity, funding, and leadership. Companies like Amazon, OnePlanet Group, The World Bank, Salesforce, UN Women, Chevron, UNICEF, Google, Saphira Group, 1984 Ventures, San Jose Sharks and others are participating in the event.
Over the six years since its inception, Women of MENA In Technology has been instrumental in elevating the profile of MENA Women. With a community of 35K+ members across 19 global cities and support from 1500+ technology companies, the non-profit has been enabling, educating, elevating and inspiring women of color through its programs.
Conference page: https://pwit-womenofmenaintech.com/
** FOR MORE INFORMATION, OR TO RSVP FOR THE PRESS LIST
PLEASE CONTACT: press@womenofmenaintechnology.com
Women Of MENA In Technology is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Organization established in Silicon Valley in 2015 with a mission to close the diversity and gender gap in STEM by connecting, mentoring, educating and elevating Middle Eastern and North African women in STEM globally. We have over 35,000 community members, 90% of whom identify as technical and self-reported as engineers, data scientists, researchers, founders, intrapreneurs, entrepreneurs, innovators and investors.
Vision: To be the destination for Middle Eastern and North African Women in Tech, where they can learn, inspire, connect, and thrive as a global community
Mission: To empower Middle Eastern women and girls around the world to strive in the fields of technology, STEM, innovation, and entrepreneurship despite the conventional beliefs, societal pressures, or inequality challenges. http://www.womenofmenaintechnology.com
Media Contact
Sepideh Nasiri, Women Of MENA In Technology, 1 6507224319, sepideh@womenofmenaintechnology.com
Tina, Women Of MENA In Technology, 6507224319, press@womenofmenaintechnology.com
SOURCE Women Of MENA In Technology