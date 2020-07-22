WASHINGTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the release of a free book titled, "Privileged Access Cloud Security For Dummies," which is available for download electronically as well as in print. This book provides IT professionals and business users with guidance on how to properly plan and implement a secure cloud access strategy founded on day-to-day best practices.
"With 77 percent of cloud breaches resulting from compromised credentials, organizations across the globe need to make safeguarding cloud access a priority," according to the book's author, Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic. "As more employees find themselves working remotely, and with business users regularly accessing critical data through web connections, they must be protected with security measures that recognize we now live in a world of privileged access without perimeters."
Written in the straightforward style that the Dummies book franchise is known for, the book helps guide IT professionals with:
- Understanding the unique challenges of managing privileged access to SaaS and cloud infrastructures
- Implementing secure privileged access for remote workers, third parties and contractors
- Establishing best practices for securing privileged access to the cloud
Privileged Access Cloud Security for Dummies is the latest addition to the wide range of free educational resources that Thycotic provides IT professionals and business users including eBooks, white papers and software tools.
"As more companies rely on the cloud to deliver business critical applications and services, safeguarding access requires frictionless solutions that automate privileged access management in SaaS and IaaS platforms," said Chris Smith, CMO at Thycotic. He pointed to Thycotic's recent introduction of cloud, remote and data access control products that provide authentication, authorization, and auditing for granular control of privileged access across the perimeter-less network.
To download a copy of the Privileged Access Security for Dummies book or to receive a hard copy, visit https://thycotic.com/resources/wiley-privileged-access-cloud-security-for-dummies/. To learn more about Thycotic, please visit https://thycotic.com/ and follow Thycotic on Twitter at @Thycotic.
About Thycotic
Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.
For further information, please contact:
Allison Arvanitis
Lumina Communications
T: 910-690-9482
E: thycotic@luminapr.com