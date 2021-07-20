ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TI Partners, a New York and Atlanta based Advisory and Investment Firm, announced that their client, Enseo, LLC ("Enseo"), has received a growth investment from H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G.").
Founded in 2000 by Vanessa Ogle and based outside Dallas, Texas, Enseo is the premier services provider offering in-room technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare markets. The investment will rapidly accelerate Enseo's growth, both organically and inorganically. Enjoyed by guests in more than 300,000 rooms worldwide, Enseo will continue to innovate in hospitality and aggressively expand into senior living, education, healthcare, and other new vertical markets.
"We engaged TI Partners because of the breadth of their experience and capabilities in our space, and as they and we evolved our objectives, their team stood up to the task time and time again. Derick Schaudies, Stan Brovont and the rest of the TI team performed a fabulous service that continuously prioritized our shareholders' objectives while also simply getting the job done without fail." – Vanessa Ogle, CEO and Founder, Enseo
"Vanessa and the whole team at Enseo really are phenomenal strategic and innovative operators. All of us at TI Partners were thrilled and thankful to play the part we could, and we are excited to see where HIG can further help expand what's already a powerhouse in the industry," Derick Schaudies, Managing Director at TI, stated.
About Enseo
Enseo is the premier provider of customer experience management technology in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 21 years that deliver in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and a suite of health & safety solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.
Enseo has been recognized for excellence as a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit http://www.enseo.com.
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at http://www.higcapital.com.
About TI Partners
TI Partners is a full service financial advisory firm with offices in New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles whose capabilities include buy-side, sell-side, equity and debt capital raises, as well as strategic advisory services.
Media Contact
Raj Patel, TI Partners, +1 (678) 331-7810, rpatel@tipartners.com
SOURCE TI Partners