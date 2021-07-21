Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported second quarter revenue of $4.58 billion, net income of $1.93 billion and earnings per share of $2.05. Earnings per share included a 6-cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

  • "Revenue increased 7% sequentially and increased 41% from the same quarter a year ago due to strong demand in industrial, automotive and personal electronics.
  • "In our core businesses, Analog revenue grew 6% and Embedded Processing grew 2% sequentially. From a year ago, Analog revenue grew 42% and Embedded Processing grew 43%.
  • "Our cash flow from operations of $7.5 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was $6.5 billion and 39% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.
  • "We returned $3.9 billion to owners in the past 12 months through dividends and stock repurchases. Over the same period, our dividend represented 56% of free cash flow, underscoring its sustainability.
  • "TI's third quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.40 billion to $4.76 billion and earnings per share between $1.87 and $2.13. We continue to expect our 2021 annual operating tax rate to be about 14%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

Amounts are in millions of dollars, except per-share amounts.



Q2 2021



Q2 2020



Change

Revenue

$

4,580



$

3,239



41%

Operating profit

$

2,213



$

1,228



80%

Net income

$

1,931



$

1,380



40%

Earnings per share

$

2.05



$

1.48



39%

 

Cash generation

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months



Q2 2021



Q2 2021



Q2 2020



Change

Cash flow from operations

$

2,121



$

7,539



$

6,317



19%

Capital expenditures

$

386



$

1,052



$

603



74%

Free cash flow

$

1,735



$

6,487



$

5,714



14%

Free cash flow % of revenue





38.7%



41.7%





 

Cash return

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months



Q2 2021



Q2 2021



Q2 2020



Change

Dividends paid

$

942



$

3,644



$

3,226



13%

Stock repurchases

$

146



$

276



$

3,468



(92)%

Total cash returned

$

1,088



$

3,920



$

6,694



(41)%

 

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Income



For Three Months Ended

June 30,



(Millions of dollars, except share and per-share amounts)



2021



2020



Revenue



$

4,580



$

3,239



Cost of revenue (COR)



1,503



1,157



Gross profit



3,077



2,082



Research and development (R&D)



391



379



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)



425



401



Acquisition charges



48



50



Restructuring charges/other





24



Operating profit



2,213



1,228



Other income (expense), net (OI&E)



73



99



Interest and debt expense



44



48



Income before income taxes



2,242



1,279



Provision for income taxes



311



(101)



Net income



$

1,931



$

1,380













Diluted earnings per common share



$

2.05



$

1.48













Average shares outstanding (millions):









Basic



923



916



Diluted



937



927













Cash dividends declared per common share



$

1.02



$

.90

















Supplemental Information

(Quarterly, except as noted)







Our annual operating tax rate, which does not include discrete tax items, was 14% for the current period and 13% for the year-ago period.







Provision for income taxes is based on the following:















Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)



$

322



$

164



Discrete tax items



(11)



(265)



Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)



$

311



$

(101)













A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:











Net income



$

1,931



$

1,380



Income allocated to RSUs



(7)



(7)



Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS



$

1,924



$

1,373



 

 

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,



(Millions of dollars, except share amounts)



2021



2020



Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



$

3,649



$

4,294



Short-term investments



3,741



666



Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($9) and ($9)



1,591



1,176



Raw materials



201



182



Work in process



996



977



Finished goods



659



977



Inventories



1,856



2,136



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



340



216



Total current assets



11,177



8,488



Property, plant and equipment at cost



6,235



5,741



Accumulated depreciation



(2,557)



(2,540)



Property, plant and equipment



3,678



3,201



Goodwill



4,362



4,362



Acquisition-related intangibles



57



240



Deferred tax assets



326



236



Capitalized software licenses



99



141



Overfunded retirement plans



254



223



Other long-term assets



650



554



Total assets



$

20,603



$

17,445















Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt



$

499



$

551



Accounts payable



587



409



Accrued compensation



531



505



Income taxes payable



107



179



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



477



519



Total current liabilities



2,201



2,163



Long-term debt



5,752



6,245



Underfunded retirement plans



131



99



Deferred tax liabilities



87



60



Other long-term liabilities



1,279



1,234



Total liabilities



9,450



9,801



Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $25 par value. Authorized – 10,000,000 shares; none issued







Common stock, $1 par value. Authorized – 2,400,000,000 shares







Shares issued – 1,740,815,939



1,741



1,741



Paid-in capital



2,485



2,182



Retained earnings



43,846



40,780



Treasury common stock at cost











Shares: June 30, 2021 – 817,729,258; June 30, 2020 – 825,225,307



(36,596)



(36,725)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)



(323)



(334)



Total stockholders' equity



11,153



7,644



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

20,603



$

17,445



 

 

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For Three Months Ended

June 30,



(Millions of dollars)



2021



2020



Cash flows from operating activities











Net income



$

1,931



$

1,380



Adjustments to net income:









Depreciation



184



184



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



48



50



Amortization of capitalized software



15



15



Stock compensation



69



69



Gains on sales of assets



(3)



(1)



Deferred taxes



(1)



(30)



Increase (decrease) from changes in:









Accounts receivable



(7)



140



Inventories



40



(133)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(50)



63



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(17)



73



Accrued compensation



141



148



Income taxes payable



(175)



(255)



Changes in funded status of retirement plans



7



(10)



Other



(61)



27



Cash flows from operating activities



2,121



1,720













Cash flows from investing activities









Capital expenditures



(386)



(130)



Proceeds from asset sales



3



1



Purchases of short-term investments



(1,952)



(249)



Proceeds from short-term investments



2,455



1,810



Other



7



5



Cash flows from investing activities



127



1,437













Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt





749



Repayment of debt





(500)



Dividends paid



(942)



(823)



Stock repurchases



(146)



(882)



Proceeds from common stock transactions



54



87



Other



(7)



(12)



Cash flows from financing activities



(1,041)



(1,381)















Net change in cash and cash equivalents



1,207



1,776



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,442



2,518



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

3,649



$

4,294



 

 

Segment results

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



Q2 2021



Q2 2020



Change

Analog:











Revenue

$

3,464



$

2,434



42%

Operating profit

$

1,778



$

1,053



69%

Embedded Processing:











Revenue

$

780



$

546



43%

Operating profit

$

312



$

125



150%

Other:











Revenue

$

336



$

259



30%

Operating profit*

$

123



$

50



146%



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

 

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



For 12 Months Ended

June 30,







2021



2020



Change

Cash flow from operations (GAAP)

$

7,539



$

6,317



19%

Capital expenditures

(1,052)



(603)





Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

6,487



$

5,714



14%











Revenue

$

16,762



$

13,689

















Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)

45.0%



46.1%





Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)

38.7%



41.7%





 

This release also includes references to an annual operating tax rate, a non-GAAP term we use to describe the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term annual operating tax rate helps differentiate from the effective tax rate, which includes discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

  • The duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, including to our business and the businesses of our suppliers, customers and distributors;
  • Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;
  • Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;
  • Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;
  • Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers or suppliers;
  • Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;
  • Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, and our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment;
  • Availability and cost of raw materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;
  • Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;
  • Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;
  • Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;
  • A loss suffered by one of our customers or distributors with respect to TI-consigned inventory;
  • Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;
  • Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of distributor and other customer inventory adjustments;
  • Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;
  • Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;
  • Instability in the global credit and financial markets;
  • Increases in health care and pension benefit costs;
  • Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel, and effectively manage key employee succession; and
  • Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

