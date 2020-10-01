Empower Loan Origination System To Support All of Bank's Lending Channels - TIAA Bank will implement the Empower loan origination system across its origination platforms - In addition, the bank will also use Black Knight's artificial intelligence capabilities, as well as its product, pricing and eligibility engine, fee monitoring service and the Actionable Intelligence Platform - This fully integrated suite of origination solutions delivers straight-through processing that will help TIAA Bank enhance efficiency and deliver a better client experience - TIAA Bank's relationship with Black Knight spans five decades