LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AgTech and FoodTech market, today announced Tibersoft, a leading data analytics and insights solution for the foodservice industry, has been named "FoodTech Analytics Company of the Year" in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards.
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies, farm management, food quality, data analytics, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"We are honored by this recognition from AgTech Breakthrough. Our purpose is to allow you, the food manufacturer, to hear the voice of your customers every day, through your data. This award belongs to the entire Tibersoft team," said Mary Wilson, General Manager of Tibersoft. "It's a team comprised of a wealth of experience across the foodservice chain, from running restaurants, sitting in the food manufacturers' seat, or innovating foodservice software technology. It's this breadth of knowledge and expertise that helps us outline best practices for our clients, with insights that truly drive their business."
Over 25 years, Tibersoft has curated a database of foodservice market data – from operators to distributors and manufacturers. The company's history in data management and analytics enables powerful insight delivery to their clients. Tibersoft's Explore platform allows clients to design winning data-driven strategies that grow their business. The new OPTRADE Active module provides industry insights from day 1, leveraging the company's foodservice market database.
In addition to OPTRADE Active, new product launches include new dashboarding capabilities for visualization and speedy reporting. Tibersoft gives its users access to clean and curated information within 48 hours of upload. The result is an comprehensive, timely view of the foodservice landscape so business executives can get a clear picture of their sales and trade efforts. With insights from Tibersoft, clients can better understand the foodservice landscape - such as who is buying from who, down to the distributor. Clients will also be able to more effectively deploy their resources against operators that best fit their product, optimize their programs to drive profitable volume, and precisely measure performance against KPI and pivot proactively.
"Two-day delivery is unheard of in an industry that is so complex with limited visibility. The pandemic shutdowns were so very detrimental to the foodservice industry. At the very onset, Tibersoft leveraged its market database to release updates with important insights via infographics. It shared how different segments were performing and trends with operators as the country started to re-open," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "Post COVID-19, OPTRADE Active will be critical in helping manufacturers rebuild their book of business. This, among so many more key features, is why we have named Tibersoft 'FoodTech Analytics Company of the Year' for 2021."
