CHARLOTTE, N.C., Mar. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiblio, in partnership with Tradier, is pleased to announce the launch of the integration to provide the rapidly growing retail options trading market with an intuitive combination of education, community, cost savings, and powerful tools. Traders who subscribe to Tiblio have access to proprietary, pre-built and configured option screeners for long calls, long puts and vertical credit spreads screeners built with traders in mind. In addition to this Tiblio users have unlimited commission-free options trading from Tradier Brokerage. The collaboration with Tradier aligns with Tiblio's mission to democratize access to the booming retail options market while empowering traders to be successful.
Over the last two years, retail options trading has become a dominant force in the markets' trends and reactions. Existing retail traders are adopting options as a primary investment instrument, and millions of new first-time investors are starting their online investing with options. This has created a massive demand in the market for pro-level options screeners and educational tools. Tiblio plans to address this demand with its innovative platform and partnership with Tradier.
"Tiblio was created by successful traders that have been through this journey and understand what traders need and the support they aspire to have. Today, Tradier is the home for some of the most advanced active traders in the market with its powerful execution, great technology API, and a brokerage stack built to support our mission of retail enablement." said Leon Smith, CEO/Partner at Tiblio Inc.
"Tradier is proud to partner with innovative companies and a great platform like Tiblio that are bringing measurable value to online retail investors," said Dan Raju, Co-founder and CEO of Tradier. "Together, we are changing the way retail investment is delivered, where retail traders have access to great platform alternatives and better capabilities than the existing vertical offerings in the market."
About Tiblio, Inc.
Tiblio is a rapidly growing empowered community that has access to thoughtful investment tools that provide an edge to investors and an ever-expanding digital educational library for active options traders. Tiblio screens the options market for credit spreads, naked puts, long calls and more. Tiblio monitors market moves, daily, and alerts you to options price changes. Tiblio also offers a Trade Log to track your trades and measure performance over time.
About Tradier Brokerage Inc.
Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice — at simple and competitive prices.
About Tradier, Inc.
Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers and Individual Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.
Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low cost trading and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empowers third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.
The Tradier solution features REST-based and Streaming APIs, and turnkey tools that deliver speed, choice and simplicity – all on a secure platform.
