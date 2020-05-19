NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst historic market uncertainty caused by the Covid19 pandemic, a new online trading trend is spreading quickly. Today, Ticker Tocker was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Achievement in User Interface Design category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards. This coincides with an announcement of explosive first quarter user growth numbers, including a more than 500% increase in user accounts.
"Today I am proud to say our Leaders and users have continued to navigate this new normal, and that even in these trying times they have realized Ticker Tocker's vision of giving trusted trading Leaders the ability to reach and teach investors no matter the market condition," said Ticker Tocker CEO and Co-Founder, Joseph Murphy.
"Ticker Tocker's user interface is something we are extremely proud of, having gone through multiple iterations as the platform has grown," says Chief Creative Officer, Toby Hassan-Fishman. "We have streamlined delivering a tremendous amount of complex trading content into an easily digestible format and this has directly led to our incredible user growth. This award is a testament to our team's focus on communicating the need for live trading expertise to retail investors and traders. We are proud to be officially labeled as 'Fintech's #1 Design Achievement' with this prestigious Gold award for Achievement in User Interface Design."
Ticker Tocker is pleased to announce the following milestone metrics:
- More than 20,000 investors are consuming Leaders' expertise and products on the platform, representing a more than 500% increase in its user base.
- Ticker Tocker's new, in-platform and syndicated trading TV channel, Ticker Tocker TV, has more than 10,000 subscribers and over 375,000 monthly impressions combined across all distribution channels.
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
The team behind Ticker Tocker preached the necessity for active trading decision-making even before the recent spike in market volatility. With this knowledge, the Ticker Tocker team built a platform to take advantage of this change in retail trading consumer behavior. Through innovative products such as live broadcast channels with actionable trading chat rooms, Ticker Tocker TV, live copy-trading Trade Ideas and Verified Trades, automated trading strategies, newsletters, and more, Ticker Tocker is giving traders the capability to take advantage of market opportunities immediately, before the next swing in a turbulent market.
About Ticker Tocker
Recently named 2020's Best Social Trading Platform in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards and Achievement in User Interface Design in the 18th Annual American Business Awards, 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 16th and 17th Annual American Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker's mission is to provide a transparent verified platform for Leaders to communicate their trading ideas and expertise to retail traders through their own profiles containing a variety of real-time products and services.
Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2019, Ticker Tocker merged with Eff Creative Group, a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of a new integrated platform and set of mobile applications.
Powered by more than 75 trading Leaders and in partnership with across nearly all asset classes (Futures, Forex, Equities/ETFs, Options), Ticker Tocker is the only US regulated & global social trading platform providing real time Trade Ideas, automated trading strategies, live video Trading channels, and more in an open marketplace. Ticker Tocker is partnered with more than 24 broker partners and technology providers and regulated as an NFA member (National Futures Association), Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC and Registered Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) with the CFTC.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
