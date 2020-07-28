SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, introduces its Intraday Pattern Feed and Trend Prediction Engine features for penny stocks. This technology uses artificial intelligence to scan the market and find penny stocks that offer the most valuable trading opportunities for self-directed investors.
While penny stocks often have a reputation as bad investments, they can be very lucrative with the right guidance and education. One of the most significant reasons to trade penny stocks is in the name: they are cheap. High profile stocks like Google and Tesla require tens of thousands of dollars to make large profits quickly. Penny stocks, albeit risky, offer retail traders the possibility of a high profit in a much quicker time frame.
Tickeron, a subscription-based market intelligence platform, has developed a range of fundamental analysis metrics for evaluating the penny stocks that will get self-directed investors those quick and lucrative returns. The artificial intelligence is programmed to conduct this fundamental analysis for the investor and not only discovers patterns, but also checks if they worked out well in the past. Knowing the success rate in the past allows artificial intelligence to establish the odds of success in the future.
"With tools such as the Intraday Pattern Feed and Trend Prediction Engine, investors can stop avoiding penny stocks. While they have long been marginalized as being too risky, retail investors can be quite successful trading penny stocks," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO of Tickeron. "These features provide the tools that educate investors and minimize risk by developing statistics and guidance about potential trades."
About Tickeron:
Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron.
The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.
Cassidy Henning
Flackable
(866) 225-0920 ext. 104
cassidy@flackable.com